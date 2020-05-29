Read Our Elections Coverage
Christina Henderson Leads Lazere, Orange, and Goodwin in At-Large Race
Markus Batchelor Starts His Election Day Close to Home
Christina Henderson Is Crossing Her Fingers
Locals Head to Swanky Hotels With Low Occupancy Rates for Staycations, Coworking
Landlord, Tenants, and a Future D.C. Councilmember Clash at La Coop
D.C. Food Banks and Nonprofits Face Dueling Crises During the Holidays
City Lights: Brave the Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Drive-Thru
City Lights: Jam to Kino Musica’s Ifaan EP
City Lights: Let Sarah Cooper Convince You Everything’s Fine
It’s Hard to Get Excited About This Year’s Washington Football Team
The Night the Nationals Won the World Series
Amateur Runner Keira D’Amato Will Attempt to Break the American 10-Mile Record
Coronavirus in D.C.
Nurses Staffing Public Testing Sites Describe Chaotic Work Environment
When D.C. experiences storms or heat waves this summer, the nurses who staff outdoor COVID-19 testing sites risk losing hundreds of dollars in pay. One nurse estimates she lost $1,370 because the Bowser administration closed the government-supported sites twice when she was scheduled to work in late July. For someone who traveled to D.C. just […]
D.C. Bartenders Advocate for Legislation Compelling Insurers to Pay for Pandemic Losses
Two D.C. bartenders are joining the battle to compel insurance companies to pay out business interruption claims to bars and restaurants desperate for a lifeline five months into the pandemic.Zac Hoffman of Cafe Fili and Megan Barnes of The Brighton signed on as the local volunteer leads of a national advocacy coalition founded in April […]
The Same Property Management Companies and Building Owners Pressuring Tenants to Pay Rent Are Benefitting From Pandemic Relief Funding
D.C. Hospitality Industry Professionals Cope With Losing Loved Ones to COVID-19
Losing College Football Is a Consequence of the Nation’s Failure to Contain the Pandemic
Despite COVID-19 Case Increases in Phase 2, Mayor Declines to Scale Back Any Activities
